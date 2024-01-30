New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod charged with sexual assault in 2018 case, his lawyers say

Michael McLeod of the NHL's New Jersey Devils has been charged in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team, his lawyers said Tuesday.

McLeod has been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ontario, attorneys David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein said.

“Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing,” they said in a statement. “He will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case. We ask that the public respect Mr. McLeod’s privacy, and his family’s privacy. Because the matter is now before the court, we will not comment further at this time.”