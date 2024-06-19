Nation & World News

New Jersey Devils acquire goalie Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames

The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames
FILE - Artwork of Johnny Cash adorns the mask of Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom as he watches the action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, March 23, 2024. The New Jersey Devils have agreed to acquire Markstrom in a trade with the Flames, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what they were giving up. The Devils have been looking for a goalie and targeting Markstrom for quite some time. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Artwork of Johnny Cash adorns the mask of Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom as he watches the action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, March 23, 2024. The New Jersey Devils have agreed to acquire Markstrom in a trade with the Flames, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what they were giving up. The Devils have been looking for a goalie and targeting Markstrom for quite some time. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, file)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

The New Jersey Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, getting the goaltender they have been targeting for quite some time.

New Jersey sent 6-foot-6, 23-year-old defenseman Kevin Bahl and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick to Calgary.

Markstrom, a 34-year-old Swede, will be part of a tandem with fellow veteran Jake Allen next season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald got Allen at the trade deadline in March.

New Jersey missed the playoffs this season after having a team save percentage of .896 that was in the bottom five in the NHL.

Markstrom is signed for two more seasons at a salary cap hit of $6 million. The Flames are retaining 31.25% of Markstrom’s salary, which works out to $1.875 million annually.

AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed to this report.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

