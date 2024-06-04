Breaking: Repairs continue in Midtown as water crisis reaches 5th day
Nation & World News

New Jersey Democrats and Republicans picking Senate, House candidates amid Menendez corruption trial

New Jersey Democrats and Republicans will decide their parties’ standard-bearers for the Senate along with candidates for the presidency and House
FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves the Manhattan federal court after the second day of jury selection in his trial, Tuesday, May, 14, 2024, in New York. New Jersey Democrats and Republicans decide their parties’ standard-bearers for the Senate amid the federal corruption trial in New York of Menendez, along with candidates for the presidency and House. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves the Manhattan federal court after the second day of jury selection in his trial, Tuesday, May, 14, 2024, in New York. New Jersey Democrats and Republicans decide their parties’ standard-bearers for the Senate amid the federal corruption trial in New York of Menendez, along with candidates for the presidency and House. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)
By MIKE CATALINI – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats and Republicans decide their parties' standard-bearers Tuesday for the Senate amid the federal corruption trial in New York of New Jersey Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez, along with candidates for the presidency and House.

Menendez, a longtime Democrat, filed on Monday to run as an independent. He's not on the primary ballot. Instead, Democratic voters are deciding between Rep. Andy Kim, labor leader Patricia Campos-Medina and longtime grassroots organizer Lawrence Hamm.

On the GOP side, it's a four-way contest but southern New Jersey hotel developer Curtis Bashaw has gotten significant county party backing, and Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner won former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

While New Jersey hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972, the stakes are high in the divided Senate where Democrats have a narrow majority. The GOP is looking at Menendez's independent run as a potential wedge that could boost their chances in the fall.

Menendez, his wife, and two business associates have pleaded not guilty to federal charges that the senator traded the promise of official acts for gold bars, cash, a luxury vehicle and a mortgage payment. A third business associate has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify in the case for prosecutors.

President Joe Biden and Trump are on the ballot as well, both already their parties' presumptive nominees.

The Democratic Socialists of America are also backing a protest vote for delegates to the national convention against Biden over his handling of the violence in Gaza. Democrats in delegate districts across the state will have the chance to vote for "uncommitted" on delegate ballot.

Jessica Dunlap, a spokesperson for the effort in New Jersey, said the goal is to send a message to Biden about his policies toward those living in Gaza. Appearing under “uncommitted” on the ballot will be the slogan: “Justice for Palestine, Permanent Ceasefire Now.”

A similar effort in Michigan this year yielded the group with two delegates, compared with Biden's 115 in that state.

New this year for Democrats will be the demise of the so-called county line, the ballot system in which those with party backing got grouped together and those without it were frequently listed in what was known as "ballot Siberia."

The end of the practice stems from a lawsuit Kim and other Democratic candidates brought in federal court, alleging the system unfairly put a thumb on the scale for those with party connections. A federal judge halted the system for this year's Democratic primary only, as no Republicans joined the suit.

Practically, the change means that candidates for office will be grouped together, as is done in every other state.

But that won't go for Republicans — whose county parties that still back candidates have retained the system. State legislative leaders have said they would take up the ballot issue but so far haven't passed any legislation changing how the state conducts primaries.

Voters will also be picking House candidates. Among the most closely watched districts are those that have some tie to Menendez's current circumstances. In the 3rd District, which Kim represents and is leaving to pursue the Senate seat, Democratic Assembly colleagues Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy are vying to go to Washington. In northern New Jersey's 8th District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez — the senator's son — is seeking reelection against Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who's tried to tie Rob Menendez to his father.

FILE - Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., speaks to delegates in Paramus, N.J., March 4, 2024. New Jersey Democrats and Republicans decide their parties’ standard-bearers for the Senate amid the federal corruption trial in New York of New Jersey Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez, along with candidates for the presidency and House. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, May 11, 2024. New Jersey Democrats and Republicans decide their parties’ standard-bearers for the Senate amid the federal corruption trial in New York of New Jersey Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez, along with candidates for the presidency and House. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on April 12, 2024, in Washington. New Jersey Democrats and Republicans decide their parties’ standard-bearers for the Senate amid the federal corruption trial in New York of New Jersey Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez, along with candidates for the presidency and House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Report reveals corporate landlords’ hold on rentals in Atlanta, elsewhere1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

One time ally sues Fulton Sheriff over unpaid contract

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Republicans protest bipartisan makeup of Cherokee County elections board
2h ago

Atlanta City Council votes to permanently allow older taxis at airport

Atlanta City Council votes to permanently allow older taxis at airport

Credit: Courtesy photo/Carl Juste

BREAKING
Appeals judges halt Atlanta DEI grant fund for Black female-led businesses
The Latest
Modi expected to retain power but early India count suggests it won't be the landslide he...
7m ago
THE LATEST
Israeli strikes kill 11 overnight in Gaza, including a family of 3 at a refugee camp
10m ago
After guilty verdict, Trump will appear on the ballot in the last presidential primaries...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: courtesy photo

What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?
PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar