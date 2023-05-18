New Jersey blinks in dune repairs standoff, allows emergency erosion fixes in defiant town

The state has repeatedly denied permission for such work, saying it could actually worsen erosion due to the scouring effect of waves carrying sand along hard barriers like sea walls. It says the city should continue to rely on trucking in sand from mainland quarries. But the city has spent $21 million doing that over the past decade, and is suing the state to recoup those costs.

In a letter to the city the DEP cited the emergency nature of the work to be done in explaining why it is now giving permission for it.

The permission to repair the dunes represented a victory for North Wildwood, even if it proves short-lived.

“What we have been requesting is so obvious that it would have been ridiculous if they said no again,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello, a Republican. “For them to finally agree with what we've been saying is certainly satisfying.”

The federal government has said a beach replenishment in the Wildwoods would begin 18 to 24 months after all approvals are granted, Rosenello said.

“Even if we got every approval tomorrow, we're still looking at 2025 at the earliest before we get that project here,” he said.

Rosenello said trucks should begin moving sand next week, and predicted the repairs would be complete before Memorial Day weekend.

In tangled, ongoing litigation, the state is suing North Wildwood for $12 million over previous unapproved beach repairs. The city is suing the state back to recoup the cost of trucking sand onto the eroded beach.

Numerous violation notices issued by the state remain active, including one that involves work the city did several years ago along a section of beachfront that it said had become badly eroded. The state said the work destroyed 8 acres of vegetated dunes, including 6.7 acres of critical wildlife habitat, and 1.1 acres of freshwater wetlands.

North Wildwood built a vinyl and steel bulkhead for about 10 blocks without state approval, saying it needed to act urgently to protect lives and property. That is separate from the latest bulkhead the city wanted to build, but agreed to forego for now.

Rosenello said the city has reapplied through normal channels for permission to do more extensive beach work instead of seeking emergency approval as it has been since last fall.

