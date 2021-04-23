New home sales surged 20.7% in March to 1.02 million

Analysts believe that the housing industry will have another good year in 2021, supported by ultra-low mortgage rates, but they expect the growth will moderate somewhat as home builders struggle with such problems as a surge in lumber prices, a shortage of construction workers and a lack of available building lots.

The inventory of unsold new homes stood at 307,000 in March, unchanged from February, but down 7% from a year ago.

“Inventories remain tight and while that should be a positive for home building activity, a lack of availability will likely remain a headwind for sales in the near term,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a research note.

New home sales were up in every region of the country except the West where they fell by 30% in March. Sales rose 40.2% in the South while gaining 30.7% in the Midwest and 20% in the Northeast.