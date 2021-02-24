Red-hot US housing market: January new home sales jump 4.3%

The cost of labor and materials is also rising. Lumber futures have spiked 130% in the past year, adding thousands of dollars to the cost of a new home.

After a three-month spring slide during the coronavirus outbreak, housing boomed in the summer and fall (there was a slight dip in November). It appears to be surging again with the busy spring buying season approaching.

Only in the Northeast did sales slide, down 13.9%). Sales jumped 12.6% in the Midwest, 6.8% in the West and 3% in the South.

The housing market has remained remarkably resilient in the face of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Economists' biggest worries are availability and affordability. Inventory of available houses slipped to a four-month supply. Last January, there was a five-month supply.