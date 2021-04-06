New Hampshire teen saves West Virginia boy via TikTok

Caden made a virtual call for help and Trent's parents managed to find him and lift the ATV off him. After being trapped for about 20 minutes, he sustained minor cuts and bruises.

“He did was he was supposed to do and got the right people and it worked out. It was an Easter miracle,” Caden’s stepfather, Gilmanton Police Chief Matt Currier, said of him.

Caden had followed Trent because of the boys' shared interests, including hunting and fishing, the station reported. The two met via Zoom on Monday, and Trent said he'd like to thank Caden for everything he did.