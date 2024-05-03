BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Gas station fire off I-75 in Atlanta snarls traffic
Nation & World News

New Hampshire jury finds state liable for abuse at youth detention center and awards victim $38M

A New Hampshire jury has found the state liable for abuse at its youth detention center and has awarded $38 million to a former resident who says he was beaten and raped as a teen in the 1990s
By HOLLY RAMER – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury awarded $38 million to the man who blew the lid off abuse allegations at the state's youth detention center Friday, finding the state's negligence allowed him to be beaten, raped and held in solitary confinement as a teen in the 1990s.

David Meehan, went to police in 2017 and sued the state three years later. Since then, 11 former state workers have been arrested and more than 1,100 other former residents of the Youth Development Center in Manchester have filed lawsuits alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse spanning six decades.

Meehan's case was the first to go to trial, and the outcome could affect the criminal cases, the remaining lawsuits, and a separate settlement fund the state created as an alternative to litigation.

Over the course of the four-week trial, the state argued it was not liable for the conduct of “rogue” employees and that Meehan waited too long to sue. The defense also tried to undermine his credibility and said his case relied on “conjecture and speculation with a lot of inuendo mixed in.”

“Conspiracy theories are not a substitute for actual evidence,” attorney Martha Gaythwaite said in her closing statement Thursday.

Meehan's attorneys accused the state of encouraging a culture of abuse marked by pervasive brutality, corruption and a code of silence.

“They still don’t get it,” David Vicinanzo said in his closing statement. “They don’t understand the power they had, they don’t understand how they abused their power and they don’t care."

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list
2h ago

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’

Credit: TNS

OPINION
MURPHY: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?

Credit: TNS

OPINION
MURPHY: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?

Credit: Riley Bunch

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?
20m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mick Jagger wades into politics, taking verbal jab at Louisiana state governor at...
8m ago
Heavy rains over Texas have led to water rescues, school cancellations and orders to...
10m ago
US employers scaled back hiring in April. How that could let the Fed cut interest rates
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days
15 things to do this weekend: Fiesta de Mayo, free comic books and more