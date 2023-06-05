X

New Hampshire Gov. Sununu rules out 2024 presidential bid, citing already crowded GOP field

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEVE PEOPLES, Associated Press
39 minutes ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he will not seek the presidency in 2024

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday that he will not seek the presidency in 2024.

The 48-year-old Republican governor, a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, made the announcement on CNN and followed up with a post on social media.

“I will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024,” Sununu tweeted. “The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help to ensure this does not happen.”

Sununu was among a small group of Republican officials still openly contemplating a presidential bid. Even with his decision, the 2024 GOP White House field will be large.

Earlier Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork declaring his campaign for president. He joined a field that includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen Tim Scott of South Carolina, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to launch his own campaign Tuesday evening in New Hampshire, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will announce his bid Wednesday in Fargo.

Sununu has said he would endorse the GOP's ultimate nominee in 2024, but that he's rooting against Trump.

“You obviously have a very large field,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview. “I think the former president is doing much better in the polls than folks thought.”

He said that Trump “has no chance of winning” the general election in November of 2024.

“If Republicans nominate him, a vote for him in the primary is effectively a vote for Joe Biden.”

Sununu, who was recently elected to his fourth two-year term as New Hampshire governor, did not rule out a future run.

By not running, he said, he planned to speak with “a little more of an unleashed voice” to make the Republican Party bigger.

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Washington Post

AJC names Sharif Durhams managing editor of news2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?
3h ago

DOWNEY: Who chooses to stay close to family and who moves upon graduation?
7h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 3 suspects on the run after man shot to death in car in Mechanicsville
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 3 suspects on the run after man shot to death in car in Mechanicsville
3h ago

A look back at James Beard Award winners with Atlanta ties
31m ago
The Latest
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in...
9m ago
Ducks hire former Leafs, Islanders assistant Greg Cronin as head coach
17m ago
GM to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan, plants
19m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
1h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top