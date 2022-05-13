Mowers cleared of violating NH state law after double votes

Mowers is a leading candidate for the GOP nomination in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, though the race is far from settled as the state has yet to complete its redistricting process and finalize the congressional map. He was the nominee in 2020 but lost to the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Chris Pappas.

In a statement Friday, Mowers said the investigation confirmed his belief that the matter was nothing more than "a partisan witch hunt” coordinated by Democrats and his primary opponents.

“As the report concluded, this matter is closed. I look forward to continuing to campaign across the district and restoring New Hampshire’s voice in Congress,” he said.

His campaign also provided a statement from former U.S. Attorney Thomas Colantuono, who said in his opinion, no federal law was broken.

Even if he violated federal law, there is little chance Mowers could face prosecution. The statute of limitations has lapsed, and there is no record of anyone being prosecuted under this specific section of federal election law, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks the issue.