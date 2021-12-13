New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

“We will become more ambitious with support in the future, in order to boost electromobility further and strengthen climate protection," he said.

Habeck is a co-leader of the environmentalist Green party. He is also vice chancellor in the three-party government of center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which took office Wednesday.

The new government wants to have at least 15 million fully electric cars on the road by 2030. It also aims to step up efforts against climate change by expanding the use of renewable energy and bringing Germany’s exit from coal-fired power forward from 2038, “ideally” to 2030.

