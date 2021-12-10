Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor

U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent years, France and Germany have played mediator roles in the conflict.

Biden has pressed Putin to pull back a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's border that has created growing concern in Washington and European capitals, as well as in Ukraine itself.

Macron and Scholz discussed other bilateral and European issues Friday, including the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Macron has made boosting growth and jobs a priority of France's upcoming six-month presidency of the European Union, which starts in January.

Scholz, who was previously Germany’s finance minister, noted that he and Macron both have tried to show “what is possible in Europe when we work together. " Europe’s 750 billion-euro ($846 billion) pandemic recovery fund “is an emphatic symbol of the possibilities connected with this,” he said.

“And so I am very confident that we can solve the tasks that lie ahead of us — this is about continuing to make possible and maintain the growth that we set on track with the recovery fund, and at the same time providing for solid finances,” Scholz said.

Scholz, a 63-year-old center-left politician, became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor this week, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.

His government is composed of a coalition of his center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

Moulson contributed from Berlin, Germany

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Two days after taking office, Scholz visits the French President in Paris as well as top EU and Nato personnel in Brussels. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

