New foundation seeks to help LGBT rights movement in Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda said last year while running for reelection that the term "LGBT" is "not people" but an "ideology" more dangerous than communism. The country's education minister has said LGBT people are not equal to "normal people."

Meanwhile, Catholic Church leaders have also used the term “rainbow plague" to describe the movement for greater rights for lesbians, gays, bisexual and transgender people.

The atmosphere has led some LGBT people to leave the country. Equaversity board member Holland said that 70% of LGBT youth in Poland have suicidal thoughts.

“We just have to fight for their lives,” she said.

Sebastian Hejnowski, a public relations professional who is part of the foundation's management, said he sees a standoff in Poland between conservative forces and a new generation of young people who favor acceptance of sexual minorities.

He said that unlike Russia, where LGBT rights have been severely curtailed and there is little chance of progress in the near future, Poland could still choose a different path.

"People should support Poland because there is a clear chance to win this fight in Poland," Hejnowski said.

Among the designated to receive the funds are Campaign Against Homophobia, the Love Does Not Exclude Association and the Polish Association of Anti-Discriminatory Law.