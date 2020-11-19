New FIFA rules to protect female players' maternity rights

The move is seen as a key step in professionalizing women’s soccer — and respecting players’ family lives — after a successful 2019 World Cup and more investment by elite clubs in having a women’s team.

United States forward Alex Morgan, a World Cup winner last year, signed with Tottenham in September, four months after giving birth to her first child. She played her first game this month.

The rules are expected to be approved by the FIFA Council next month and would take effect on Jan. 1.

Although FIFA’s judicial bodies have not been presented with contract disputes over maternity rights, Garcia targeted getting ahead of potential problems in the fast-growing women’s game.

“We think these rules are part of common sense,” he said of the move, which follow International Labor Organization standards on compensating maternity leave.

At least eight weeks of the 14-week minimum maternity leave must be after the player gives birth.

Manchester City's Laura Coombs, left, scores her side's second goal of the game, during the Women's Super League soccer match against Machester United at Leigh Sports Village, in Manchester, England, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Credit: Martin Rickett Credit: Martin Rickett