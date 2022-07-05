ajc logo
X

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Evacuation orders have been expanded for remote communities near a wildfire that's chewing through California forests

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination.

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size to more than 4.7 square miles (12.2 square kilometers) by Tuesday.

“The rate of spread isn’t what it was like yesterday, but it is still spreading,” said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman. He said firefighters were working to keep flames confined to unpopulated canyon areas.

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings combined affected up to 700 residents in Amador County and 300 to 400 people in Calaveras County, Redman said. Evacuation centers were set up for people and animals.

The fire started at a recreation area that was packed with people, forcing 85 to 100 celebrating the holiday at a river to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility, Redman said. All were later safely evacuated.

Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.

More than 100 fire engines, 1,200 firefighters and 14 helicopters were sent to the fire, which was a threat to power infrastructure, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The terrain was described as steep and rugged.

Cal Fire activated an incident management team for the fire. The teams "are made up of trained personnel who provide operational management and support to large-scale, expanding incidents,” Cal Fire said.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district suffered burn injuries, Redman said.

Vox Beach is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Sacramento in the heart of the Sierra Nevada region that is steeped with the history of the mid-1800s Gold Rush.

Several other small fires were burning in the state.

Combined ShapeCaption
A helicopter drops water while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A helicopter drops water while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
A helicopter drops water while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter burns vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A firefighter burns vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter burns vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters burn vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighters burn vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters burn vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents watch as the Electra Fire burns in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Residents watch as the Electra Fire burns in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents watch as the Electra Fire burns in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter sprays water on the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A firefighter sprays water on the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter sprays water on the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighter Rafael Soto battles the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighter Rafael Soto battles the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighter Rafael Soto battles the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
David and Deanna Martinez watch as the Electra Fire burns towards the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The couple relocated to the area after losing their home in 2018's Camp Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

David and Deanna Martinez watch as the Electra Fire burns towards the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The couple relocated to the area after losing their home in 2018's Camp Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
David and Deanna Martinez watch as the Electra Fire burns towards the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The couple relocated to the area after losing their home in 2018's Camp Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
As the Electra Fire approaches, Sutter Creek Police Off. McKeon tells an elderly resident to wait for him to jump start her car while evacuating residents in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

As the Electra Fire approaches, Sutter Creek Police Off. McKeon tells an elderly resident to wait for him to jump start her car while evacuating residents in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Combined ShapeCaption
As the Electra Fire approaches, Sutter Creek Police Off. McKeon tells an elderly resident to wait for him to jump start her car while evacuating residents in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Credit: Noah Berger

Editors' Picks
New restaurants poised to invigorate historic Atlanta neighborhoods12h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
12h ago
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
9h ago
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends
8h ago
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends
8h ago
Ga. Dept. of Labor wants out of settlement with lawyers for unemployed
5h ago
The Latest
Pirates spoil Taillon's return to Pittsburgh, top Yanks 5-2
21m ago
Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats
22m ago
Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape
24m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top