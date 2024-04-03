BreakingNews
TikTok food critic Keith Lee to give away food in Atlanta after postponed ‘Redemption Tour’
Nation & World News

New England braces for major spring snowstorm as severe weather continues to sock US

More severe weather is coming across the nation
By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A major spring storm was expected to drop more than a foot of snow in parts of New England on Wednesday, while heavy rains were likely to soak the East Coast and cleanup work continued in several states wracked by tornadoes and other severe weather blamed for at least one death.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for several states in New England, where 7 to 18 inches (30 to 46 centimeters) of snow were expected with some local amounts of 24 inches including higher elevations. Parts of New Hampshire and Maine were expected to see the highest amounts.

A mix of rain and snow was due to start falling throughout the region Wednesday morning, with wet and heavy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday in many areas. Extensive power outages were possible.

Meanwhile, wind gusts of up to 60 mph (about 97 kph) were expected in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, coastal Connecticut and parts of Vermont, where flood watches had been issued. Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms were also expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic states and south to Florida, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats.

Forecasters said heavy, wet snow would persist across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan into Thursday.

The severe weather comes a day after thousands of homes and businesses were left without power after strong storms roared through several states across the nation.

Storms in Northeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday unleashed three suspected tornadoes and dumped heavy rain that was blamed for the death of a 46-year-old homeless woman in Tulsa who was sheltering inside a drainage pipe.

Another round of storms was expected Wednesday in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and West Virginia, where severe storms left thousands without power Tuesday and beyond.

One person was hurt and taken to a hospital after a tree came down on their house in Lexington, Kentucky, Mayor Linda Gorton told WLEX-TV. Homes were damaged and a tree crushed a University of Kentucky student's car.

A large tree lays across the front yard of a house in the Hunting Creek neighborhood in Prospect, Ky., Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Severe storms passed through the area uprooting trees and cutting power to many areas. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters with the Anchorage Middletown Fire Department check houses for gas leaks following severe storms that passed through Prospect, Ky., Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters, right, with the Anchorage Middletown Fire Department, check houses for gas leaks following severe storms that passed through Prospect, Ky., Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Capt. Patrick Staudenheimer, left, with the Anchorage Middletown Fire Department, speaks with an employee of the Louisville Gas and Electric company informing him of possible gas leaks following severe storms in Prospect, Ky., Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A worker cut up downed tress lying across the road following severe storms that passed through Prospect, Ky., Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / AJC

Tornado cleanup underway after touchdown in Rockdale46m ago

Two Atlanta chefs named 2024 James Beard Award finalists
1h ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss

TikTok food critic Keith Lee to give away food in Atlanta today after postponed tour
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia GOP leader demands vice-chair resign after judge rules he voted illegally
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia GOP leader demands vice-chair resign after judge rules he voted illegally
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana helps Georgians with pain, but not all can afford it
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Israeli airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza threatens much-needed food deliveries
5m ago
Jill Biden says the nation's top teachers will be recognized at their own White House...
6m ago
Bodies of 6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes are transported out of Gaza
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Judge Hugh Lawson, known for his way with words, wrote his own obituary
DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle city of Rome water supply case
Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race