Nation & World News

New Dutch leader bans phones in Cabinet meetings to dial back espionage threat

The new Dutch prime minister has banned cell phones and other mobile devices from the weekly meetings of his Cabinet in a move aimed at dialing back the risk of digital eavesdropping by spies
FILE-Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof arrives to attend the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE-Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof arrives to attend the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP, Pool)
1 hour ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The new Dutch prime minister has banned cell phones and other mobile devices from the weekly meetings of his Cabinet in a move aimed at dialing back the risk of digital eavesdropping by spies.

“The threat of espionage is timeless. Electronic devices, a telephone, iPad, are all little microphones and countries are interested in decision-making also in the Netherlands and you want to prevent that. It's a very simple measure — all the phones in a safe,” Dick Schoof, a former head of the national intelligence agency, told reporters Friday.

Phones were not banned under Schoof's predecessor, Mark Rutte, who left Dutch politics after a general election in November that was won by the radical right Party for Freedom led by Geert Wilders.

Schoof, whose technocratic government took office in July, said he was taking a different approach based on his former job in the intelligence community.

“Maybe I have a bit more experience with that sort of thing,” he said. “So for me, that was a completely natural measure. And I found that all members of the cabinet actually agreed immediately.”

Erik Akerboom, the current chief of the General Intelligence and Security Service that Schoof once led, warned last year of espionage including by China targeting the Netherlands and in particular its high-tech sector.

“We see that every day they try to steal that from the Netherlands,” Akerboom told The Associated Press.

Schoof's government is holding a series of meetings to hammer out a detailed policy blueprint that will be unveiled next month.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Security is stepped up at a NATO air base in Germany due to a 'potential threat'
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Polish leader urges Nord Stream patrons to 'keep quiet' as pipeline mystery returns to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Company that sent AI calls mimicking Joe Biden to New Hampshire voters agrees to pay $1...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New Zealand official says Western neglect of Pacific Islands let other nations boost...
The Latest
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel's evacuation orders have displaced 90% of Gaza residents...8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies after Fed's chair says 'time has come' for cuts...9m ago
Judge declines to dismiss murder case against Karen Read after July mistrial21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby1h ago
Delta COO departs company after meltdown following CrowdStrike outage34m ago