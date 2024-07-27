New 'Dexter' sequel starring Michael C. Hall announced at Comic-Con

Nation & World News

The “Dexter” universe is expanding, with everyone’s favorite serial killer coming back from the dead
Molly Brown, from left, Patrick Gibson, and Michael C. Hall attend a panel for "Dexter: Original Sin" during Comic-Con International on Friday, July 26, 2024, in San Diego.

Molly Brown, from left, Patrick Gibson, and Michael C. Hall attend a panel for "Dexter: Original Sin" during Comic-Con International on Friday, July 26, 2024, in San Diego.
By KAITLYN HUAMANI and KRYSTA FAURIA – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The “Dexter” universe is expanding, with everyone's favorite serial killer coming back from the dead.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the "Dexter" team, led by showrunner Clyde Phillips, announced that audiences would see more of the character in "Dexter: Resurrection," a new sequel series. It will pick up where fellow franchise sequel "Dexter: New Blood" left off with its main character dead, prompting many fans to believe any future sequels would be impossible.

Michael C. Hall, who started playing the titular character in 2006, will reprise his role. He made a surprise appearance at the Comic-Con panel, shocking fans even before they heard the news of the new series. Phillips didn't disclose too many details, but somehow, the “Resurrection” will revive its lead.

The announcement came during the promotion of “Dexter: Original Sin,” a prequel series that explores the character as a younger man, played by Patrick Gibson.

“This weekend there were a lot of surprises," Gibson said in an interview with The Associated Press. “They set up the characters in season one to have such rich inner life and so much complexity that even with eight seasons, there’s so much more to explore.”

At the panel, the creatives behind the franchise also announced that Hall is the narrator of the “Original Sin” series, where he will divulge the inner thoughts of young Dexter. The prequel series is set to release in December 2024 and “Dexter: Resurrection” will start filming in January for a summer 2025 release.

Fans at the packed venue Friday exploded with cheers when the panel made the surprise announcement.

“Original Sin” also stars Christian Slater, who said he was “obsessed” with the original series and was looking forward to exploring more of the story that the previous series didn't get to examine.

“To see Dexter becoming Dexter — it's really cool to see how Clyde Phillips has handled that and the writing is just so good and so rich, it's fun to do,” Slater told to The Associated Press.

“Dexter” premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons, earning Hall five drama actor Emmy nominations. It quickly became one of Showtime's most successful series and gained a cult-like following.

Patrick Gibson, left, and Michael C. Hall attend a panel for "Dexter: Original Sin" during Comic-Con International on Friday, July 26, 2024, in San Diego.

Patrick Gibson, from left, Michael C. Hall and Christian Slater attend a panel for "Dexter: Original Sin" during Comic-Con International on Friday, July 26, 2024, in San Diego.

