New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects

While the economics of carbon storage remain uncertain at best, McLaughlin and others are confident in the technology.

“The geology exists,” McLaughlin said. “It is a resource we’re looking for — and the resource is pore space.”

HOW IT WORKS

By pore space, McLaughlin doesn’t mean skin care but microscopic spaces between grains of sandstone deep underground. Countless such spaces add up: Enough, he hopes, to hold 55 million tons (50 million metric tons) of carbon dioxide over 30 years.

McLaughlin and his team used the same drill rigs as the oil industry to bore their two wells almost 10,000 feet (3,000 meters), taking core samples from nine geological formations in the process. The researchers will study how injection at one well, using saltwater as a stand-in for liquid carbon dioxide, could affect fluid behavior at the other.

"It's basically like a call and response, if you want to think of it that way," McLaughlin said. “We can ground truth our simulations.”

McLaughlin's team also does a lot of lab work on carbon sequestration back at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources in Laramie, studying on a microscopic scale how much carbon dioxide different sandstone layers can hold. They model on computers how much carbon dioxide, well by well, could be pumped underground north of Gillette.

Eventually they want to advance to carbon dioxide captured from the smoke plume at nearby Dry Fork Station, using a technique developed by California-based Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.

WYOMING'S CARBON DREAMS

With an eye toward carbon storage, Wyoming in 2020 became one of just two states, along with North Dakota, to take over from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency primary authority to issue the kind of permit McLaughlin and his team will need to pump large volumes of carbon dioxide, pressurized into a high density "supercritical" state, underground.

Besides the permit, the geologists will also need more funding. The U.S. Department of Energy Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise (CarbonSAFE) program is funding 24 carbon capture and storage projects nationwide, and this is one of the furthest along.

Such projects were likely already eligible for some of the roughly $2.5 billion in last year's infrastructure bill. Now the new Inflation Reduction Act will boost the “45Q” tax credit for electricity producers who sequester their carbon from $50 to $85 per ton.

Pumping carbon dioxide underground is nothing new. For decades, the oil and gas industry has used carbon dioxide, after it's separated from the methane sold for fueling stoves and furnaces, to recharge aging oil fields.

UNTIL NOW, FAILED EXPERIMENTS

Critics, however, point out the process is expensive to use at power plants and provides a lifeline of sorts to the coal, oil and natural gas industries when the world, in their view, should stop using fossil fuels altogether.

To date, only one commercially-operational, large-scale project in the U.S. has pumped carbon dioxide from a power plant underground. But to defray costs, NRG Energy's Petra Nova coal-fired power plant outside Houston sold its carbon dioxide to increase local oil production.

After three years in operation, Petra Nova closed in 2020, when low oil prices made using the gas to recharge a nearby oil field unprofitable.

In December, a U.S. Government Accountability Office review found that Petra Nova was the only one of eight carbon capture and storage projects at coal-fired plants to actually go into operation, after getting $684 million in Department of Energy funding since 2009.

Some communities that have dealt for years with industrial air pollution also worry that companies will use promises of carbon storage as a way to expand.

For Massachusetts Institute of Technology research engineer Howard Herzog, a carbon capture and storage pioneer, the question isn't whether the technique is technically feasible at scale. He's certain that it is. But whether it can be economically feasible is a different matter.

“People are starting to take it more seriously even though fundamentally changing our energy systems is not an easy task,” Herzog said. “It’s not something you do in the short term. You’ve got to really set the policy in place and we still haven’t really done that.”

It may be expensive, said Herzog. But doing nothing when it comes to climate, “may be much more expensive.”

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver

Combined Shape Caption Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station coal-fired power plant, sits in outside Gillette, Wyo., on June 14, 2022. Geologists at the University of Wyoming are studying whether rock layers up to 10,000 feet deep can hold carbon dioxide emitted by the plant. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver Combined Shape Caption Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station coal-fired power plant, sits in outside Gillette, Wyo., on June 14, 2022. Geologists at the University of Wyoming are studying whether rock layers up to 10,000 feet deep can hold carbon dioxide emitted by the plant. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver

Combined Shape Caption Geologist Fred McLaughlin examines rock samples Aug. 10, 2022, at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources in Laramie, Wyo. The rocks came from wells drilled in northeastern Wyoming to study the potential for storing carbon dioxide underground. New federal tax credits and billions of dollars in new funding are likely to boost such efforts to counter climate change. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver Combined Shape Caption Geologist Fred McLaughlin examines rock samples Aug. 10, 2022, at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources in Laramie, Wyo. The rocks came from wells drilled in northeastern Wyoming to study the potential for storing carbon dioxide underground. New federal tax credits and billions of dollars in new funding are likely to boost such efforts to counter climate change. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver

Combined Shape Caption Rock samples taken from an almost 2-mile-deep well drilled in northeastern Wyoming to study the potential for storing carbon dioxide underground are displayed in a University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources lab Aug. 10, 2022, in Laramie, Wyo. New federal tax credits and billions of dollars in new funding are likely to boost such efforts to counter climate change. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver Combined Shape Caption Rock samples taken from an almost 2-mile-deep well drilled in northeastern Wyoming to study the potential for storing carbon dioxide underground are displayed in a University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources lab Aug. 10, 2022, in Laramie, Wyo. New federal tax credits and billions of dollars in new funding are likely to boost such efforts to counter climate change. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver

Combined Shape Caption Geologist John Jiao looks at computer simulations of how wells could store carbon dioxide underground Aug. 10, 2022, at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources in Laramie, Wyo. New federal tax credits and billions of dollars in new funding are likely to boost such efforts to counter climate change. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver Combined Shape Caption Geologist John Jiao looks at computer simulations of how wells could store carbon dioxide underground Aug. 10, 2022, at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources in Laramie, Wyo. New federal tax credits and billions of dollars in new funding are likely to boost such efforts to counter climate change. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver

Combined Shape Caption University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources 3D Visualization Manager Kyle Summerfield demonstrates virtual reality technology Aug. 10, 2022, in Laramie, Wyo. Virtual reality can help scientists and others study computer simulations of storing carbon dioxide underground in northeastern Wyoming. New federal tax credits and billions of dollars in new funding are likely to boost such efforts to counter climate change. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver Combined Shape Caption University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources 3D Visualization Manager Kyle Summerfield demonstrates virtual reality technology Aug. 10, 2022, in Laramie, Wyo. Virtual reality can help scientists and others study computer simulations of storing carbon dioxide underground in northeastern Wyoming. New federal tax credits and billions of dollars in new funding are likely to boost such efforts to counter climate change. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver Credit: Mead Gruver