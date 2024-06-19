New Caledonia police detain independence leader and 7 others in wake of revolt against French rule

PARIS (AP) — Police in the restive French Pacific territory of New Caledonia rounded up eight people Wednesday, including an independence leader, who are suspected of having a role in the deadly violence that wracked the archipelago where Indigenous Kanak people have long sought to break free from France.

The early morning round-up was part of an ongoing police investigation launched May 17, just days after unrest first erupted, into a wave of armed clashes, looting, blazes and other violence that turned parts of the capital, Nouméa, and its suburbs into no-go zones.

New Caledonia’s prosecutor, Yves Dupas, said in a statement that eight people were detained from 6 a.m. in Nouméa and its Mont-Dore suburbs. He said those taken in custody include Christian Tein, a leader of a pro-independence group that French officials alleged played a leading role in weeks of violence that erupted in May over contested voting reforms for New Caledonia. Dupas did not identify the seven other people detained.