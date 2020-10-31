New Berlin airport opening 9 years late with little ceremony

Construction of the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt, named after the former West German chancellor though better known as BER, started in 2006 and it was initially slated to open in October 2011. But a string of technical and planning problems forced officials to abandon six opening dates — most embarrassingly, in 2012, just four weeks before flights were supposed to start.

That propelled the project to the status of a national joke as airport managers struggled to get a grip on various problems, including a complex fire safety system that long caused headaches.