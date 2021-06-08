New Belarusian law threatens protesters with years in prison

Since his arrest, Pratasevich, 26, has been shown tearfully repenting for his activities and praising Lukashenko in videotaped remarks aired on state TV. The political opposition has slammed the remarks as coerced.

The legislation signed Tuesday also introduces two-year prison terms for posting “banned information” online, such as calls for the government's ouster.

It follows up on another law approved by Lukashenko last month that bans news media from doing live reports on unauthorized demonstrations and allows the Information Ministry to shut down a media organization without a court order.

The European Union and the United States have responded by sanctioning Belarusian officials involved in allegedly rigging the August election and organizing the clampdown on dissent. Outraged by the Ryanair flight's diversion, the EU also has hit Belarus with new restrictions, barring the country's flag carrier from its skies and airports and advising European airlines to avoid the Belarusian airspace.

At the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told lawmakers Tuesday that the 27-nation bloc is set to impose asset freezes and travel bans on more Belarus officials and companies in coming days.

He said the sanctions would target “critical sectors of the Belarusian economy,” without providing further details.

Diplomats from the EU, the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland and Japan also met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

In a statement issued after the meeting, they said they emphasized to Makei that “the crisis in Belarus is escalating: the persecution of the opposition, media, civil society, and the society at large, including the Polish community in Belarus, has increased.”

They urged Belarusian authorities to end the crackdown on protests and independent media, to release all political prisoners, to investigate human rights abuses and to launch an inclusive political process resulting in free and fair elections.

Associated Press Writer Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko listens to his son, President of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee Viktor Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Sergei Shelega/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Sergei Shelega Credit: Sergei Shelega

