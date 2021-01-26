'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' tops Spirit Awards noms

Those five films have been regularly celebrated in a pandemic-marred awards season that has accelerated lately with the American Film Institute's picks for the best 10 films of 2020, and the National Board Review nominations, coming later Tuesday. "Nomadland" took top honors at the Gotham Awards earlier this month.

At the Spirits, the preeminent indie film soiree, nominees are limited to films made for less than $22.5 million. Last year, Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" won best feature, while Adam Sandler ("Uncut Gems") and Renee Zellweger ("Judy") took the top acting awards. This year, Netflix led all studios with 16 nominations.

Four out of five nominees for directing were women: Reichardt, Zhao, Hittman and Emerald Fennell, for "Promising Young Woman." Overall, 42% of nominees were women and 37% were people of color.

Carey Mulligan, star of Fennell's revenge drama, was among the nominees for best female lead, along with Davis, Flanigan, McDormand and Nicole Beharie ("Juneteenth"). In the best male lead category, Yeun and Boseman were joined by Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Adarsh Gourav ("White Tiger") and Rob Morgan ("Bull").

The Spirits' Robert Altman Award, an honor for a film's ensemble, will go to Regina King's feature film directorial debut “One Night in Miami...," a fictional account of a 1960s meeting of Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown.

The nominees for best documentary are: "Collective," “Crip Camp," “Dick Johnson Is Dead," “Time" and “The Mole Agent." Up for best international film are: “Bacurau," “The Disciple," “Night of the Kings," “Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time" and “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

___

