Nevada's Republican governor endorses Trump for president three weeks ahead of party-run caucus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s Republican governor endorsed former president Donald Trump on Thursday, offering a major backing in a key swing state that Trump is looking to win handily in a caucus next month and will be competitive come the general election.

Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told The Nevada Independent on Thursday that he believed the economy and foreign affairs were more stable under Trump, and that for "all practical purposes … the race is over."

Trump had endorsed Lombardo during the former sheriff's 2022 run for governor, which helped him emerge from a crowded GOP field to win the primary. Lombardo tried to distance himself from the former president during a debate in the general election, before calling him the "the greatest president" during a rally the following week.