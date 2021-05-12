Nevada's Bosetti homers in NCAA-record 9th straight game

Bosetti, a native of Vacaville, California, began his streak in the second game of a doubleheader at Air Force on April 24.

His power surge was somewhat unexpected. Bosetti had five homers total in his first three seasons. Asked what changed, he responded: “Honestly, nothing.”

“It's more just your mentality, your mental game,” Bosetti said. “Over the years I've been here, from freshman to senior, I just have gained a better mentality when I go up to the plate: (that) you're not going to beat me.”

He finished 4-for-5 and drove in three runs on Tuesday as Nevada lost to Arizona State 14-11.

