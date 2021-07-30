Nevada Rep. Amodei discloses cancer on kidneys, esophagus

When asked if voters deserved to have that information about his diagnosis and treatment before the election, Amodei said it was “not a major surgery because it was one night in, one night out," he was back at work two days later and the surgery was successful.

He also said he suspected that had he disclosed the cancer before the election, he would be accused of using it to his advantage.

“You’re damned if you do or damned if you don’t," he said. “In the culture of today, there would be those people saying you’d try to get the sympathy vote," he said.

The congressman first revealed some details of his cancer diagnosis in an interview with the Nevada Independent published Friday.

Amodei said a tumor was found on his left kidney and another inside his right kidney in September. He said he underwent surgery and a one-night stay in a Washington hospital in September for the left kidney. He said he had a two-night hospital stay in June for a minimally invasive surgery to remove the tumor on his right kidney.

Amodei said both surgeries completely removed the cancer on his kidneys and he did not require any chemotherapy or radiation treatment. But he said after the second surgery he had some bleeding problems and needed a third surgery, which he said took care of it.

Additionally, Amodei said that a Reno doctor found a cancerous spot in his esophagus. Amodei said he has Barrett's esophagus, a condition caused by acid reflux that changes the lining of the esophagus and can put people at risk for cancer.

Amodei said the spot on his esophagus was caught very early and an outpatient procedure cut the cancerous spot out.

The congressman said he will need regular checkups to make sure things are going well but said despite some fatigue he feels mostly back to normal.

“I’m a very lucky guy. I’m grateful that if this is my cancer stuff, thank you, Jesus," he said.

Amodei said he plans to make a decision in October about whether he will run for reelection next year or run for Nevada governor.