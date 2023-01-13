ajc logo
X

Nevada lithium mine gets $700M conditional loan from Energy

National & World News
Updated 53 minutes ago
The U.S. Department of Energy says it plans to loan $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced a conditional loan of $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada, as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining by 2026 in Esmerelda County. The company projects the site could produce enough lithium to support production of about 400,000 electric vehicles annually for decades; the government's announcement Friday pegged that figure at 370,000 vehicles annually.

The loan would be the latest project to demonstrate the Biden administration's commitment to strengthen the nation's battery supply chain, electrify the transportation sector and cut reliance on fossil fuels and foreign supplies of raw materials, the Department of Energy said.

The proposed Ioneer project has run up against an endangered Nevada wildflower, Tiehm's buckwheat, that the Fish and Wildlife Service has said is on the brink of extinction. Conservationists have sued in the past to protect the 6-inch-tall plant with yellow blooms.

The Energy Department announcement said the Ioneer project is working to minimize impact on the plant. It said the loan is contingent on completion of an environmental impact statement.

Lithium is fundamental to the battery technology that is most common in electric vehicles and battery electric storage systems. But many engineers are working on alternative battery chemistries because lithium involves rock mining, which means major disturbance to the environment.

Ioneer is a lithium focused company based in New South Wales, Australia and Reno.

Editors' Picks

Kemp releases $32.5 billion budget plan with huge increase for schools3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
3h ago

Credit: John Spink /John Spink

Storms killed at least two, injured dozens
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech
4m ago
2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster
5m ago
Panel: State shouldn't take over Georgia county's elections
6m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
20h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top