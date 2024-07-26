Nevada election officials certify enough signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to appear on ballot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada election officials verified enough signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign to appear on the Nevada ballot, the state's top election official confirmed Friday, likely bringing his insurgent quest to shake up Republican and Democratic dominance of U.S. elections to a crucial battleground state.

Kennedy has gained traction with a famous name and a loyal base, and he has the potential to do better than any independent presidential candidate in decades. Strategists from both major parties fear he could tip the election against them, though a big blow to his campaign came when he did not qualify for the CNN debate in June. Instead, he held a separate event where he responded in real time to the questions that were posed to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

There still could be room for legal challenges. Last month, state and national Democrats filed a lawsuit challenging Kennedy Jr.'s standing on the Nevada ballot as an independent because of his affiliation with political parties in other states.