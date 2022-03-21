Nevada court rejects bid to revive claim against UFC chief

The Supreme Court decision was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ramos, a Las Vegas real estate agent and personal trainer, pleaded guilty to threatening to post on the internet video of his girlfriend having sex with White in a hotel room during an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Brazil in October 2014. Ramos was accused of demanding $200,000 from White.

The federal judge overseeing the criminal case in 2015 had ordered prosecutors, defense lawyers and Ramos not to reveal White’s identity while the case was open.

Ramos filed the state court lawsuit against White in April 2020 — revealing White’s name as the victim of the extortion attempt and accusing White of failing to pay Ramos an agreed-upon $450,000 to keep White’s name secret after the criminal case against Ramos was closed.

White’s lawyers argued there was no agreement and called the lawsuit a new attempt to use the courts to extort money from White.

The Supreme Court panel also concluded that Ramos did not have a valid contract with White to compensate him in return for his silence.

“Without a valid contract, Ramos’ breach-of-contract claim necessarily fails and the district court properly dismissed it,” the justices said.