ajc logo
X

Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history.

The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes.

Phoenix set the NBA record with 107 points in the first half against Denver on Nov. 10, 1990. The Warriors — with current Nets star Kevin Durant on their roster — scored 92 against Chicago on Oct. 29. 2018.

The Nets led 46-17 after one quarter, a 29-point difference that was the biggest in any quarter in the league this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State leans heavily on portal for its 16 signees
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State leans heavily on portal for its 16 signees
5h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'
3m ago
Estranged kids of Canada condo gunman say he was abusive
4m ago
Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top