Nets hire Jordi Fernandez as coach. Fernandez was Kings' associate head coach for two years

Jordi Fernandez was hired as coach of the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in six years
42 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordi Fernandez was hired Monday as coach of the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The Nets finished 32-50 and fired Jacque Vaughn at the All-Star break. Kevin Ollie finished out the season as the interim coach.

Fernandez spent the last two seasons as associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings, helping them reach the playoffs last year for the first time since 2006.

The native of Badalona, Spain, also coaches Canada's men's national team, leading the country to a bronze medal last year in the Basketball World Cup.

