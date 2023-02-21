Nets give coach Jacque Vaughn multiyear contract extension

Vaughn quickly steadied the team and the Nets surged to a franchise-best 12-1 record in December, earning coach of the month honors in the East.

The Nets climbed all the way to second in the East before Durant was hurt in January. He never played for the team again before being traded to Phoenix, days after Irving was dealt to Dallas.

Vaughn has continued to preach that the Nets still have enough that they should expect to win even despite the departure of the All-Stars.

“On the court, he’s clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game,” Marks said. “As a person, they don’t come any better than Jacque. His character is impeccable, and there is not a better representative for our team and our borough.”

Vaughn is in his second stint coaching the Nets. He led them to a 7-3 record in 2020, including a playoff appearance during the restart at World Disney World, before the Nets hired Nash that fall.

