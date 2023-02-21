X
Dark Mode Toggle

Nets give coach Jacque Vaughn multiyear contract extension

National & World News
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Jacque Vaughn, who has coached the Brooklyn Nets into playoff position despite the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during another turbulent season for the franchise, has agreed to a multiyear contract extension

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn, who has coached the Brooklyn Nets into playoff position despite the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during another turbulent season for the franchise, has agreed to a multiyear contract extension.

Vaughn replaced Steve Nash early in the season and the Nets announced Tuesday they were extending his deal. Terms were not disclosed, though general manager Sean Marks said the Nets looked forward to Vaughn leading the team "for years to come."

“Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season,” Marks said in a news release.

The Nets (34-24) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and have gone 32-19 under Vaughn, the fifth-best record in the league.

He replaced Nash on an interim basis on Nov. 1 and took the full-time position on Nov. 9 — after the Nets had discussed the position with former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

Vaughn quickly steadied the team and the Nets surged to a franchise-best 12-1 record in December, earning coach of the month honors in the East.

The Nets climbed all the way to second in the East before Durant was hurt in January. He never played for the team again before being traded to Phoenix, days after Irving was dealt to Dallas.

Vaughn has continued to preach that the Nets still have enough that they should expect to win even despite the departure of the All-Stars.

“On the court, he’s clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game,” Marks said. “As a person, they don’t come any better than Jacque. His character is impeccable, and there is not a better representative for our team and our borough.”

Vaughn is in his second stint coaching the Nets. He led them to a 7-3 record in 2020, including a playoff appearance during the restart at World Disney World, before the Nets hired Nash that fall.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored22h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s Jake DeLeo named national player of week after 3-homer weekend
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Eli White hopes offensive tweaks help him earn spot on Braves’ roster
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Baltimore Ravens to introduce Todd Monken on Tuesday
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Baltimore Ravens to introduce Todd Monken on Tuesday
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Joe Jiménez regained confidence after two rough seasons
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden in Poland says US and allies 'have Ukraine's back'
3m ago
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight
6m ago
Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top