Nets' Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee

Durant eventually rescinded the request and has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. He is sixth in the league with 29.7 points per game and shooting a career-high 55.9% from the field. Durand passed Dominique Wilkins to move into 14th place on the NBA's career scoring list earlier in Sunday's game.

Now the Nets will hope to better withstand his absence, believing they are better balanced than last season under coach Jacque Vaughn.

“The strength of our team is us picking each other up and just being ready for whatever’s thrown at us,” teammate Kyrie Irving said after the game.

The Nets play again Thursday when they host Boston in a nationally televised showdown. If Durant can return soon after the next evaluation, he could be ready to play in the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The current leading vote-getter among Eastern Conference frontcourt players had to miss the game because of injury last season.

