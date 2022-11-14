Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

Irving took to social media again on Sunday and posted: "I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities. We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH."

Nets owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver have both said in recent days they met with Irving and don't believe he is antisemitic.

The Nets' next game is on Tuesday in Sacramento before they finish up their road trip on Thursday in Portland. Brooklyn has won four of five since Irving was suspended.

____

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports