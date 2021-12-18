Nets bringing back Kyrie Irving to play in road games

Given that layoff, it's unclear how soon he will be ready to play. But the Nets, despite leading the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record, are in need of healthy bodies.

Starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre' Bembry are in health and safety protocols, along with Paul Millsap, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Jevon Carter.

It's forced Durant, the NBA's leading scorer, to play far more minutes than the Nets would like. Coach Steve Nash said Thursday he wanted to get him rest, and the Nets have said Durant will rest a sore right ankle Saturday against Orlando in the opening night of a back-to-back.

The Nets figure to face some criticism for bringing Irving back now, as coronavirus cases rise and more players are testing positive and being forced into protocols.

But with Harden still struggling at times after a hamstring injury in the playoffs, the Nets have been unable to come close to the offense that last season was one of the NBA's most potent. Irving, who averaged 26.9 points last season, should help get them back close to it.

He will still have to sit out road games against the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors unless he is vaccinated, but the Nets will be able to have him for everything else as long as he continues to test negative.

Irving is allowed to practice at home, as the Nets' training facility was deemed a private venue.

Irving will face stricter rules if he remains an unvaccinated player, though additional mask-wearing and testing are returning anyway later this month.

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Wagner and Seton Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Seton Hall won 85-63. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Wagner and Seton Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Seton Hall won 85-63. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger