Netherlands tops Cuba 4-2 to open World Baseball Classic

Cespedes, playing as the DH, was hitless and walked twice as Cuba managed only three hits. The game was a matchup between the two favorites in the group, giving the Dutch a big lift right out of the gate.

Cuba went ahead 1-0 in the second on a double by Yadil Mujica to score Yoelkis Guibert.

Didi Gregorius singled home Roger Bernadina to tie it 1-1 in the third. The Netherlands took a 4-1 lead in the sixth when Josh Palacios singled home Gregorius, and a Chadwick Tromp single scored two more.

Cuba cut it to 4-2 in the seventh but could not get any more.

