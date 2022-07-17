ajc logo
Netherlands, Sweden win to reach quarterfinals at Euro 2022

Netherlands' players celebrate after winning the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Switzerland and Netherlands at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. The Netherlands won 4-1. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)

National & World News
3 hours ago
Defending champion the Netherlands needed a late surge to beat Switzerland 4-1 and guarantee a place in the European Championship quarterfinals

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Defending champion the Netherlands needed a late surge to beat Switzerland 4-1 and guarantee a place in the European Championship quarterfinals on Sunday, while Sweden qualified with ease in a 5-0 win over Portugal.

Still missing star forward Vivianne Miedema, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the Dutch team was held at 1-1 until the 84th minute when Romée Leuchter sent a looping header high over onrushing goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalman, who had made a string of impressive saves up to that point.

Victoria Pelova made it 3-1 in the 89th minute — but only after a long VAR check for offside — and Leuchter got her second and the team's fourth in added time.

Needing a draw to qualify, the Dutch performance was less convincing than the eventual three-goal margin suggested. It wasn't enough to secure first place in Group C — which went to Sweden — so the Netherlands must next face France in the quarterfinals.

For most of the game it resembled a repeat of the tight 3-2 win over Portugal on Wednesday, when the Dutch struggled to keep control of a game they were clear favorites to win.

After a goalless first half notable mostly for video review overturning a penalty for the Netherlands, the Dutch team took the lead in the 49th minute when Swiss midfielder Ana-Maria Crnogorčević tried to head the ball off the line but instead deflected it into her own net. The Swiss response was almost immediate, Géraldine Reuteler scoring off a pass from Ramona Bachmann.

The Swiss could have qualified with an upset win and nearly took the lead soon after Reuteler's goal, but Coumba Sow fired one shot at the goalkeeper and then a second attempt against the post.

Sweden qualified top of the group after two goals just before halftime took the fight out of Portugal.

Filippa Angeldal opened the scoring in the 21st and made it 2-0 in the 45th before an own-goal for the third as the ball deflected in off Carole Costa's head at a corner.

Captain Kosovare Asllani scored a 54th-minute penalty and Stina Blackstenius further extended Sweden's lead in stoppage time.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt, right, celebrates with her teammate Lynn Wilms after Switzerland's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic scored an own goal during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Switzerland and Netherlands at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)

Credit: Leila Coker

Sweden players celebrate with the fans at the end of the Women Euro 2022 group C soccer match between Sweden and Portugal at Leigh Sports Village, in Leigh, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Sweden won 5-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: Jon Super

Sweden players celebrate after scoring their fifth goal during the Women Euro 2022 group C soccer match between Sweden and Portugal at Leigh Sports Village, in Leigh, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: Jon Super

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, center left, reacts after scoring her side's fifth goal during the Women Euro 2022 group C soccer match between Sweden and Portugal at Leigh Sports Village, in Leigh, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: Jon Super

