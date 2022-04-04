Netherlands coach Van Gaal says he has prostate cancer

Van Gaal lost his first wife to cancer.

“It’s part of life. I have experienced so much with disease and death, in my own family, my wife,” he said. “I have probably been enriched as a person by all those experiences I have had with it.”

Van Gaal is in his third stint as Netherlands coach. He led the team to the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He also has coached clubs including Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Ajax, leading the Amsterdam club to the Champions League title in 1995.

He did not attend last week's World Cup draw in Qatar after testing positive for COVID-19. The Netherlands was drawn to play host Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador. Ahead of the draw, Van Gaal said it was ridiculous the tournament was being played in Qatar.

Manchester United posted support for Van Gaal on Twitter.

“Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis,” the club wrote.

UEFA also sent best wishes via Twitter, and the official Dutch supporters site “Ons Oranje” tweeted an orange heart above a photo of Van Gaal.

___

