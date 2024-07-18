Netflix's subscriber and earnings growth gather more momentum as password-sharing crackdown pays off

Netflix’s subscriber and earnings growth accelerated in its latest quarter as the video streaming service benefits from a crackdown on freeloading viewers, an expansion into advertising and an acclaimed programming lineup.

The results announced Thursday painted a portrait of a company still gathering momentum after a jarring decrease in subscribers during the first half of 2022 prompted a change in direction.

Netflix added 8 million subscribers during the April-June period, marking a 37% increase over the same time last year. It was the sixth-consecutive quarter of year-over-year subscriber growth since the 2022 downturn that served as a wake-up call for the Los Gatos, California, company.