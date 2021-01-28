Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards for LGBTQ representation

"This year’s nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement.

The organization also noted that Ryan Murphy created, directed and produced six nominees this year — “The Prom,” “Boys in the Band,” “Circus of Books,” “Hollywood,” “Ratched” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Streaming services saw a total of 58 nominees, with cable receiving 29 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 14. GLAAD also honored “Out,” a Pixar animated short film on Disney+ which features Pixar’s first-ever lead LGBTQ storyline, and “After Forever,” an Emmy-Award winning short-form series on Amazon Prime Video that follows a group of gay friends.

In its recent "Where We Are on TV" report, GLAAD found that LGBTQ and gender inclusiveness on television has retreated slightly this season due to delays and shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music artists who earned GLAAD nominations this year include Adam Lambert, Brandy Clark, Halsey, Kehlani, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Ricky Martin and Sam Smith.