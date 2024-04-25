BreakingNews
Worker trapped in trench along Peachtree Road in Brookhaven
Nation & World News

Net neutrality restored as FCC votes to regulate internet providers

The FCC on Thursday restored rules to prevent broadband internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T from favoring some sites and apps over others — for instance, by slowing or blocking certain content or by offering higher speeds to customers willing to pay extra
FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vote on net neutrality, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. The FCC on Thursday, April 25, 2024 restored “net neutrality” rules that prevent broadband internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T from favoring some sites and apps over others.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vote on net neutrality, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. The FCC on Thursday, April 25, 2024 restored “net neutrality” rules that prevent broadband internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T from favoring some sites and apps over others.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By DAVID HAMILTON – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The FCC on Thursday restored “net neutrality” rules that prevent broadband internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T from favoring some sites and apps over others.

The move effectively reinstates a net neutrality order the commission first issued in 2015 during the Obama administration; under then-President Donald Trump, the FCC subsequently repealed those rules in 2017.

Net neutrality is the principle that providers of internet service should treat all traffic equally. The rules, for instance, ban practices that throttle or block certain sites or apps, or that offer higher speeds to customers willing to pay extra.

“In our post-pandemic world, we know that broadband is a necessity, not a luxury,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement ahead of the vote.

The telecommunications industry opposed the reintroduction of the rules, as it has before, declaring it an example of unnecessary government interference in business decisions.

The measure passed on a 3-2 vote split by party lines, with Democratic commissioners in favor and Republicans opposed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Israel-Hamas war protesters clash with officers at Emory in Atlanta26m ago

Credit: AJC

BREAKING
Worker trapped in trench along Peachtree Road in Brookhaven
13m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Metro Atlanta job growth solid in March
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Consumers warned against drinking raw milk as FDA studies bird flu

Credit: TNS

Consumers warned against drinking raw milk as FDA studies bird flu

Indian migrant dies in Georgia ICE detention
The Latest

Credit: AP

Frustrated with Brazil's Lula, Indigenous peoples march to demand land recognition
2m ago
A look at the Gaza war protests that have emerged on US college campuses
4m ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' is (almost) ready to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe
4m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas
Falcons had busy offseason leading to NFL draft
Archives: Eatonton couple ‘the unlikeliest of victims’ - The Lake Oconee case