Nestor Cortes likely to rejoin Yankees pitching staff for World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes appears likely to rejoin the New York Yankees pitching staff for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 29-year-old left-hander hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

“There’s a good chance of it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday. "He’s scheduled to throw another live (batting practice) tomorrow, so if everything goes well there, I would say there’s a decent chance that he could be on the roster, yes.”