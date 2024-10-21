Nation & World News

Nestor Cortes likely to rejoin Yankees pitching staff for World Series

Nestor Cortes appears likely to rejoin the New York Yankees pitching staff for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers
FILE - New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes appears likely to rejoin the New York Yankees pitching staff for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 29-year-old left-hander hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

“There’s a good chance of it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday. "He’s scheduled to throw another live (batting practice) tomorrow, so if everything goes well there, I would say there’s a decent chance that he could be on the roster, yes.”

Cortes was 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA during the season.

Boone said Gerrit Cole will start Friday's opener at Dodger Stadium.

Carlos Rodón is likely for Game 2 in Los Angeles, followed by Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil for Games 3 and 4 at Yankee Stadium next week.

“We haven’t finalized that. I can tell you Gerrit will pitch Game 1 and a good chance ... we'll roll it out like that,” Boone said. “We’re still kind of basking in the aftermath of getting in and haven’t even started our preparation or things like that, so I don’t want to speak out of turn right now.”

