Nestor Cortes goes on injured list with ailing elbow in a blow to Yankees' postseason rotation

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes has a strained flexor in his pitching elbow and was put on the 15-day injured list Wednesday in a blow to New York's rotation heading into the playoffs.

The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled start against Baltimore on Wednesday night and replaced by Marcus Stroman. The IL move was retroactive to Sunday.

Cortes (9-10, 3.77 ERA) was a candidate to be the Yankees' third starter in the postseason behind Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67) and Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.98). Cortes was 4-0 with a 1.58 ERA in his last seven starts, striking out 38 and walking 10 in 40 innings.