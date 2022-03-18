NeSmith ties course records at Innisbrook for 2-shot lead

Adam Hadwin of Canada, whose lone PGA Tour victory was five years ago at Innisbrook, had a 66 and was two shots behind.

Burns remained in the hunt in the title defense of his first PGA Tour victory. He recovered from a rugged start to post a 67 and was three shots behind with Scott Stallings (66).

Justin Thomas was four behind.

Scoring has been low all week after rain softened the course and the wind has been minimal. The cut was a 3-under 139, the lowest at Innisbrook by two shots.

Even so, no one had posted better than 64 until NeSmith put together the round that was more than nine shots better than the average. He had eagle putts on three of four par 5s, making an 8-footer on the par-5 14th. He shot 30 on the front nine, and his 18-foot birdie putt on his final hole at No. 9 burned the edge of the cup.

NeSmith says he is learning to accept the outcome, good or bad.

The halfway point is too far away to contemplate a win, which would get him into the Masters, a short drive from where he lives in North Augusta, South Carolina. NeSmith's father worked part-time as a caddie at Augusta National, and he grew up attending the Masters. NeSmith played it one time with a member a few years back.

“Whether I get to drive 25 minutes and play in Augusta or whether I’m just going to be at home with my wife and my dog and hanging out with some friends, it’s going to be the same either way,” he said. “So it’s going to happen if it’s going to happen. If it’s not, I’m OK with it.”

Two days around the Copperhead course has created very little stress for Hadwin, with his game and between the ears. He has been patient about when to attack and relied on confidence in his putting stroke to pile up the birdies and one big par.

He was out of position on the seventh hole in the right bunker when he made a 15-foot putt to escape with par. On the par-3 eighth, he made a 20-foot birdie and before long was on his way.

“The par putt on 7 was a big one to get me going,” Hadwin said. “I hit some good putts previously but didn’t get any out of it. They started to find the center after that.”

Thomas was right alongside him most of the morning, running off four birdies in a five-hole stretch along the back nine. He took care of both par 5s on the front nine and was at 12 under when he attempted one shot he would like to have back.

Blocked by a tree in the rough, Thomas thought he could get enough spin on his ball to hook it toward the green with a 52-degree wedge. It just didn't work out that way. He missed well to the right by some 30 yards, put it into a bunker between him and the green and took double bogey.

He had to settle for another 66, a good effort over 36 holes, and a reminder to not take on too much, especially in the early rounds.

“I should have just tried to hit it in the front bunker and it was a pretty easy up-and-down,” Thomas said. “As soft as the greens are, I was like, ‘If I can get this thing turning and landing around there, I can actually have a putt at this.’ As good as I felt with my putter, I felt like if I got it on the green, I could make a 3. But it wasn't necessary. It just didn't really need to happen.”

Caption Matthew NeSmith, left, shakes hands with Denny McCarthy after finishing the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Adam Hadwin, of Canada, hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Adam Hadwin, of Canada, blasts from the sand trap on the seventh hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Sam Burns watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Matthew NeSmith reacts after missing his birdie putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Scott Stallings reacts to an errant tee shot in the 10th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Justin Thomas reacts to his birdie putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Caption Matthew NeSmith watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)