ajc logo
X

Nepal votes counted, but new government could take days

National & World News
1 hour ago
Nepal has finished counting the votes that were cast in the Nov. 20 parliamentary elections

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal has finished counting the votes that were cast in the Nov. 20 parliamentary elections, an election official said Wednesday, in polls that will ultimately determine the next prime minister.

But formation of a new government could take days as no single party has secured a majority in the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament.

Election Commission spokesperson Guru Wagle said Wednesday that all votes have been counted and results are being sent to the political parties. Once the new House convenes, the prime minister is chosen among them with the support of at least half the total members.

Nepal’s lower house has a total of 275 members, out of which 165 are directly elected and the remaining 110 chosen by the political parties, with seats allocated in proportion to the votes they get.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's ruling Nepali Congress has the most votes. Its five-party alliance, which announced in a statement earlier this week that they would continue their partnership, has secured 135 seats. They need just two more members for a majority in the new House.

Deuba is likely to maintain his role as his party has the most members elected.

The final results are likely to take a few more days because the parties must finalize the 110 seats allocated through the proportional election system.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate6h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Herschel Walker concedes and says, ‘we put up one heck of a fight’
5h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office / DeKalb County Police Department

1 arrested, another sought in killing of teen at DeKalb candlelight vigil
12h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office / DeKalb County Police Department

1 arrested, another sought in killing of teen at DeKalb candlelight vigil
12h ago

Credit: Facebook

Coweta firefighter suspended after neo-Nazi claims
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Boris Roessler

Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup
17m ago
Suicide bomber hits Indonesian police station, killing 1
29m ago
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
30m ago
Featured

What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
6h ago
Updated Georgia runoff election results
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top