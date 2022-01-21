Nepal imposes tough restrictions as virus cases set record

Authorities also halted in-person classes at all schools and indefinitely postponed university examinations.

Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public will be mandatory. Only 20 customers at a time will be allowed in shopping malls and department stores, and all must carry vaccination cards. Employees will be given regular antigen tests to be allowed to work.

Restaurants and hotels can remain open, but employees must wear face masks and other protection. Hotel guests must take antigen tests every three days.

The government is also limiting road traffic, with bans on alternating days for vehicles with odd or even license plates.

The notice said violators will be punished, but did not elaborates. An existing law relating to pandemics says violators can be jailed for a month.

The Health Ministry reported a record 12,338 new cases on Thursday and 11,352 on Wednesday, compared to a few hundred daily cases last month.

Nepal had full lockdowns in 2020 and again from late April to Sept. 1, 2021.

Caption People stand in a queue to receive the vaccine after the Nepalese government made vaccination cards mandatory for people to access public services in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Credit: Niranjan Shrestha Credit: Niranjan Shrestha Caption People stand in a queue to receive the vaccine after the Nepalese government made vaccination cards mandatory for people to access public services in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Credit: Niranjan Shrestha Credit: Niranjan Shrestha

Caption Nepalese people queue up to get vaccinated after government made vaccination cards mandatory for people to access public services in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Credit: Niranjan Shrestha Credit: Niranjan Shrestha Caption Nepalese people queue up to get vaccinated after government made vaccination cards mandatory for people to access public services in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Credit: Niranjan Shrestha Credit: Niranjan Shrestha

Caption Nepalese people queue up to get vaccinated after government made vaccination cards mandatory for people to access public services in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Credit: Niranjan Shrestha Credit: Niranjan Shrestha Caption Nepalese people queue up to get vaccinated after government made vaccination cards mandatory for people to access public services in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Credit: Niranjan Shrestha Credit: Niranjan Shrestha