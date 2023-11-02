Nelson Cruz retires at age 43 after hitting 464 homers in 19 seasons

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Nelson Cruz says he is retiring at age 43 after hitting 464 home runs in 19 major league seasons.

The seven-time All-Star announced his decision Thursday on The Adam Jones Podcast.

“So this is the last we’re seeing of Nelson Cruz?” Jones asked.

“I think so, yeah,” Cruz responded.

Cruz was released by San Diego on July 10 after batting .245 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 49 games. He had signed a $1 million, one-year contract.

Cruz hit 18 postseason homers and played in consecutive World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2010 and '11. He made five appearances among the top 10 in Most Valuable Player voting.

Cruz hit .274 with 1,325 RBIs for Milwaukee (2005), Texas (2006-13), Baltimore (2014), Seattle (2015-18), Minnesota (2019-21), Tampa Bay (2021), Washington (2022) and San Diego.

