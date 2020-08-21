Nelly producer charged with fraud in Sweetie Pie's case

Yaghnam and Norman made false statement on life insurance applications for Andre Montgomery in which they lied about Montgomery’s net worth, income and other information, prosecutors allege.

Norman, now 41, became the sole beneficiary of of his nephew's life insurance policy in 2014, according to prosecutors. Montgomery was shot to death on March 14, 2016, near Fairground Park in St. Louis.

Norman and Ellis — described by prosecutors as an exotic dancer — each face a federal charge of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death. Authorities have not said who they believe shot the victim, but Yaghnam is not charged in the shooting.

Prosecutors allege that the day before the killing, Norman flew to St. Louis from Los Angeles, where he was living at the time, and Ellis arrived from Memphis. They say the two communicated using temporary cellphones activated that day.

One day later, Ellis used the temporary phone “to communicate with Montgomery and learn his physical location for the purpose of luring Montgomery outside,” according to the news release. “Immediately after learning Montgomery’s location, Ellis placed a call to Norman.”

Prosecutors allege that Ellis’s phone location information placed her near the shooting scene at the time of the killing. The complaint said that immediately following the shooting, Ellis placed another call and then began traveling back to Memphis.

Prosecutors say Ellis later deposited more than $9,000 in cash in various bank accounts. Four days after the killing, Norman contacted the life insurance company in an attempt to collect on his nephew’s policy, prosecutors said.