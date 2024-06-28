Nelly Korda says dog bite will keep her from defending her title in Aramco tournament

Nelly Korda says she was bitten by a dog in Seattle and will not be able to defend her title next week at the Aramco-sponsored Ladies European Tour event outside London.

Korda posted a short message on Instagram on Friday saying "I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and fully recover."

She said it happened on Saturday, a day after the No. 1 player in women's golf missed the cut in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee. She offered no other details, such as where the bite occurred or the seriousness of the injury.