Nation & World News

Nelly Korda puts bid for 6th straight victory on hold after withdrawing from Los Angeles tourney

Nelly Korda is putting her bid for a historic sixth straight victory on hold
Nelly Korda holds up the trophy while celebrating her win at the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 21, 2024, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nelly Korda holds up the trophy while celebrating her win at the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 21, 2024, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
21 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelly Korda is putting her bid for a historic sixth straight victory on hold.

The LGPA golfer officially withdrew Monday from the JM Eagle LA Championship, which begins Thursday at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Korda tied Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam with her fifth straight win last weekend at the Chevron Championship near Houston, the year’s first major.

"It was not an easy decision," Korda said in a statement posted on the LPGA Tour website. "After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season."

Korda's two-shot win at the Chevon Championship was her second career major and her fifth win in five starts.

The 25-year-old from Florida didn't indicate when she'll compete next. After this week's stop in Los Angeles, the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey is May 9-12. The next major is the U.S. Women's Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Nelly Korda kisses the trophy after winning the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 21, 2024, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump on trial: Why jury selection should take longer in Georgia8m ago

Credit: AP

After victory in Chattanooga, the union road leads to Alabama
53m ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson to enforce restricted access to airport 24/7
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta starts to ‘come to grips’ with deluge of unwanted office space
The Latest

Credit: AP

A cluster of earthquakes shakes Taiwan after a strong one killed 13 earlier this month
12m ago
Pro-Palestinian protests sweep US college campuses following mass arrests at Columbia
12m ago
Jury deliberating in Iraq Abu Ghraib prison abuse civil case; contractor casts blame on...
17m ago
Featured

Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins